Train+travel+on+the+upcountry+railway+line+begins

Train travel on the upcountry railway which came to a standstill with the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic commenced today.

The Railway Department said that a goods transport train left this morning from the Badulla Railway Station for Kandy.

Meanwhile, Minister in charge of the subject Mahinda Amaraweera has instructed the General Manager of Railways to carry out an investigation regarding an aggressive situation that arose yesterday at the Ambalangoda Railway Station due to a group which arrived to travel on the train.

The Minister has said that it is regrettable that even while a special procedure has commenced enabling people to travel in trains without any hindrances due to the prevailing situation in the country certain groups behave in this aggressive manner. He has given instructions that a report be prepared on this incident and handed over to him.