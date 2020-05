The water level of the Kukuleganga Reservoir has risen with the heavy rain experienced last night in Kalawana and Weddaga.

It is said that two sluice gates of the Reservoir have been opened as a result.

The Irrigation Departments warns people living in low lying areas of the Kelani, Kalu, Gin, Nilwala Rivers and Aththanagalu Oya banks to be vigilant regarding possible floods if the rains continue.