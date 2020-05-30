The suspect who set up the trap for the Black Leopard in Nallathanniya, arrested

Wildlife officers took into custody today (27) the suspect who had set up the trap in the Valamalai Estate Laxapana.

The Black Leopard which was caught in the snare was about 8 years of age and belonged to the Pantheras Pardus species.

The animal was anaesthetized and rescued and handed over to the Veterinary Hospital for basic treatment.

The suspect who set up the trap is due to be produced before the Magistrate Court.



Five Black Panthers are found in the Sri Pada Forest Reserve and the male cat that was caught yesterday is 8 feet long and 4 feet tall.

The injured animal was taken to the Elephant Orphanage in Uda Walava for treatment last night.

