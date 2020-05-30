A+statement+from+the+UNP+regarding+suspending+Party+Membership+of+members+who+have+violated+the+Party+Constitution

The General Secretary of the United National Party, former Member of Parliament Akila Viraj Kariyawasam has said that they have inquired into the reasons already from UNP members who have signed nominations through a different party for the General Election and that the reasons they submit in writing and their appeals will be presented to the Working Committee so that a suitable decision can be made.

This is mentioned in the statement he has issued on Suspending Party Membership of members who have violated the Party Constitution

The original announcement and the simple translation of the letter is given below;

Notice regarding the suspension of party membership of those who violated the party constitution

Some members of the United National Party (UNP) have obtained membership of different political party and handed over nominations for the upcoming General election. Any UNP member who wishes to or obtains candidacy and signs the nominations through a different political party has to obtain prior approval of the working committee under Article 3 (C) of the party constitution.

None of the members who are subjected to these controversial circumstances have complied with the above Section 3 (c) of the Constitution and no prior written permission of the Working Committee has been obtained in writing.

Therefore, in order to safeguard the party's long-standing practice to abide by Article 3 (h) of the Constitution, the leadership is compelled to take action against the members of the party who have violated the party constitution.

Several members who have already joined other political parties and signed nomination for candidacy have informed us that they are regretting the decision.

However, under Article 3 (h) of the party constitution, show cause letters have been sent to UNP party members who have signed nominations for the General Election through other parties.

Accordingly, the written explanations / appeals made by the respective members in writing in this regard will be discussed at the forthcoming United National Party Working Committee Session, and appropriate action will be taken.



Signed

Akila Viraj Kariyawasam

General Secretary

United National Party

