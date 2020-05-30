සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

A statement from the UNP regarding suspending Party Membership of members who have violated the Party Constitution

Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 12:51

A+statement+from+the+UNP+regarding+suspending+Party+Membership+of+members+who+have+violated+the+Party+Constitution

The General Secretary of the United National Party, former Member of Parliament Akila Viraj Kariyawasam has said that they have inquired into the reasons already from UNP members who have signed nominations through a different party for the General Election and that the reasons they submit in writing and their appeals will be presented to the Working Committee so that a suitable decision can be made.

This is mentioned in the statement he has issued on Suspending Party Membership of members who have violated the Party Constitution

The original announcement and the simple translation of the letter is given below;

Notice regarding the suspension of party membership of those who violated the party constitution

Some members of the United National Party (UNP) have obtained membership of different political party and handed over nominations for the upcoming General election.  Any UNP member who wishes to or obtains candidacy and signs the nominations through a different political party has to obtain prior approval of the working committee under Article 3 (C) of the party constitution.

None of the members who are subjected to these controversial circumstances have complied with the above Section 3 (c) of the Constitution and no prior written permission of the Working Committee has been obtained in writing.

Therefore, in order to safeguard the party's long-standing practice to abide by Article 3 (h) of the Constitution, the leadership is compelled to take action against the members of the party who have violated the party constitution.

Several members who have already joined other political parties and signed nomination for candidacy have informed us that they are regretting the decision.  

However, under Article 3 (h) of the party constitution, show cause letters have been sent to UNP party members who have signed nominations for the General Election through other parties.

Accordingly, the written explanations / appeals made by the respective members in writing in this regard will be discussed at the forthcoming United National Party Working Committee Session, and appropriate action will be taken.

Signed 
Akila Viraj Kariyawasam
General Secretary
United National Party



Hiru FM Web News <[email protected]>
1:19 PM (5 minutes ago)
 
  
to meSun
 
 
 

A statement from the UNP regarding suspending Party Membership of members who have violated the Party Constitution

The General Secretary of the United National Party, former Member of Parliament Akila Viraj Kariyawasam has said that they have inquired into the reasons already from UNP members who have signed nominations through a different party for the General Election and that the reasons they submit in writing and appeals will be presented to the Appeals Committee so that a suitable decision can be made.

This is mentioned in the statement he has issued on Suspending Party Membership of members who have violated the Party Constitution.

Twenty (20) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,613
Twenty (20) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,613
Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 23:27

Twenty (20) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 55 positive patients have been identified today. The country... Read More

Twenty-Seven (27) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,593
Twenty-Seven (27) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,593
Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 22:50

Twenty-Seven (27) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 35 positive patients have been identified today. The... Read More

Kotikawatte residents engage in a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land (Video)
Kotikawatte residents engage in a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land (Video)
Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 22:46

Residents of the area staged a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land in the Vivekarama area belonging to the Kotikawatta and Mulleriyawa... Read More



Trending News

Three police officers on duty near the Moratuwa hotel that was attacked, interdicted
30 May 2020
Three police officers on duty near the Moratuwa hotel that was attacked, interdicted
Cyber-attack on Bureau of Foreign Employment and Ministry of Public Administration websites by Pro LTTE Tamil Eelam Cyber Force team
30 May 2020
Cyber-attack on Bureau of Foreign Employment and Ministry of Public Administration websites by Pro LTTE Tamil Eelam Cyber Force team
Three families closely associated with an Army officer in Horana quarantined - Army officer confirmed for coronavirus infection
30 May 2020
Three families closely associated with an Army officer in Horana quarantined - Army officer confirmed for coronavirus infection
Coronavirus daily reported infected patients and deaths increase in India
30 May 2020
Coronavirus daily reported infected patients and deaths increase in India
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,559
30 May 2020
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,559

International News

Air India’s flight bound for Russia forced to return after the pilot was tested positive for coronavirus
30 May 2020
Air India’s flight bound for Russia forced to return after the pilot was tested positive for coronavirus
Jayalaitha's wealth to a journalist
30 May 2020
Jayalaitha's wealth to a journalist
Violence escalates in the US - CNN crew filming the incidents arrested - 46 year old Floyd pleaded for his life while pinned to the ground
29 May 2020
Violence escalates in the US - CNN crew filming the incidents arrested - 46 year old Floyd pleaded for his life while pinned to the ground
South Korean schools close again with the new wave of the coronavirus
29 May 2020
South Korean schools close again with the new wave of the coronavirus
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.