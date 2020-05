Several parts of LTTE uniforms, bone fragments as well as a stock of firearms and bullets have been discovered in Muhamalai – Palai – Kilinochchi.

Police said these were discovered during excavations carried out yesterday in the presence of Kilinochchi Magistrate G. Saravanabhavan Raja.

Three decayed T-81 firearms, 75 live bullets, 08 magazines and two bombs were among the items found.