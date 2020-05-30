A+police+officer+injured+in+an+explosion+in+Point+Pedro

A police officer was injured in a minor explosion that took place near the Police Check point barrier located at the Bogaha junction – Wallipuram – Point Pedro.

Police Media Spokesman Superintendent of Police Jaliya Senaratne said that this explosion took place this morning near the police barrier set up to inspect vehicles transporting sand.

Anyhow, the bomb disposal unit has been summoned to the place where the explosion took place and the Police Media Spokesman said that a special investigation has been launched.

Meanwhile, the Point Pedro Police have also commenced an investigation to find out whether there is a connection between the explosion and sand racketeers.