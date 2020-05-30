සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

The remains of late Minister Thondaman to be taken to Parliament tomorrow (Video)

Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 14:21

The+remains+of+late+Minister+Thondaman+to+be+taken+to+Parliament+tomorrow+%28Video%29

The remains of late Minister Thondaman, leader of the Ceylon Workers Congress are due to be taken to the Parliamentary Complex tomorrow.

The remains which were lying at a private funeral parlour in Colombo were taken to the Minister’s residence in Battaramulla this morning.

The President is due to pay his last respects to late Minister Arumugam Thondaman this evening.

Arumugam Thondaman was admitted to the Talangama Regional Hospital due to a sudden heart attack in the evening of yesterday (26). A hospital spokesman said he had already passed away when he was brought to the hospital.

Arumugam Thondaman is a father of three and took over the leadership of the Ceylon Workers Congress in 1999 subsequent to the demise of his grandfather Saumyamoorthy Thondaman who was the founder of the CWC. He was a past pupil of Royal College, Colombo.

Arumugam Thondaman ruled the upcountry political scene until the end of his lifetime and he was a Cabinet Minister for 26 years of his life.

Under the present government of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, Late Arumugam Thondaman was Minister of Community Empowerment and Estate Infrastructure Facilities Development. Subsequent to hearing of his demise Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa arrived at the Talangama Hospital to speak to relatives.

The former Minister’s remains were brought the Ceylon Workers Congress headquarters at 1.00 pm today and tomorrow they will be taken to his residence in Kotagala.

Although it has been scheduled to hold the funeral of the late Minister on Sunday 31 May, the final decision is due to be taken at a meeting of the funeral committee this evening.

Meanwhile, a proposal regarding the funeral is due to be discussed at the Cabinet meeting today. 




Twenty (20) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,613
Twenty (20) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,613
Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 23:27

Twenty (20) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 55 positive patients have been identified today. The country... Read More

Twenty-Seven (27) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,593
Twenty-Seven (27) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,593
Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 22:50

Twenty-Seven (27) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 35 positive patients have been identified today. The... Read More

Kotikawatte residents engage in a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land (Video)
Kotikawatte residents engage in a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land (Video)
Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 22:46

Residents of the area staged a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land in the Vivekarama area belonging to the Kotikawatta and Mulleriyawa... Read More



Trending News

Three police officers on duty near the Moratuwa hotel that was attacked, interdicted
30 May 2020
Three police officers on duty near the Moratuwa hotel that was attacked, interdicted
Cyber-attack on Bureau of Foreign Employment and Ministry of Public Administration websites by Pro LTTE Tamil Eelam Cyber Force team
30 May 2020
Cyber-attack on Bureau of Foreign Employment and Ministry of Public Administration websites by Pro LTTE Tamil Eelam Cyber Force team
Three families closely associated with an Army officer in Horana quarantined - Army officer confirmed for coronavirus infection
30 May 2020
Three families closely associated with an Army officer in Horana quarantined - Army officer confirmed for coronavirus infection
Coronavirus daily reported infected patients and deaths increase in India
30 May 2020
Coronavirus daily reported infected patients and deaths increase in India
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,559
30 May 2020
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,559

International News

Air India’s flight bound for Russia forced to return after the pilot was tested positive for coronavirus
30 May 2020
Air India’s flight bound for Russia forced to return after the pilot was tested positive for coronavirus
Jayalaitha's wealth to a journalist
30 May 2020
Jayalaitha's wealth to a journalist
Violence escalates in the US - CNN crew filming the incidents arrested - 46 year old Floyd pleaded for his life while pinned to the ground
29 May 2020
Violence escalates in the US - CNN crew filming the incidents arrested - 46 year old Floyd pleaded for his life while pinned to the ground
South Korean schools close again with the new wave of the coronavirus
29 May 2020
South Korean schools close again with the new wave of the coronavirus
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.