The remains of late Minister Thondaman to be taken to Parliament tomorrow (Video)

The remains of late Minister Thondaman, leader of the Ceylon Workers Congress are due to be taken to the Parliamentary Complex tomorrow.

The remains which were lying at a private funeral parlour in Colombo were taken to the Minister’s residence in Battaramulla this morning.

The President is due to pay his last respects to late Minister Arumugam Thondaman this evening.

Arumugam Thondaman was admitted to the Talangama Regional Hospital due to a sudden heart attack in the evening of yesterday (26). A hospital spokesman said he had already passed away when he was brought to the hospital.

Arumugam Thondaman is a father of three and took over the leadership of the Ceylon Workers Congress in 1999 subsequent to the demise of his grandfather Saumyamoorthy Thondaman who was the founder of the CWC. He was a past pupil of Royal College, Colombo.

Arumugam Thondaman ruled the upcountry political scene until the end of his lifetime and he was a Cabinet Minister for 26 years of his life.

Under the present government of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, Late Arumugam Thondaman was Minister of Community Empowerment and Estate Infrastructure Facilities Development. Subsequent to hearing of his demise Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa arrived at the Talangama Hospital to speak to relatives.

The former Minister’s remains were brought the Ceylon Workers Congress headquarters at 1.00 pm today and tomorrow they will be taken to his residence in Kotagala.

Although it has been scheduled to hold the funeral of the late Minister on Sunday 31 May, the final decision is due to be taken at a meeting of the funeral committee this evening.

Meanwhile, a proposal regarding the funeral is due to be discussed at the Cabinet meeting today.









