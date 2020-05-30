සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Latin America at risk – a warning from the World Health Organization (video)

Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 18:27

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the next epicenter of the Coronavirus outbreak could be the Latin American countries.

Exceeding the number of deaths in America from where the most number of infected persons are being reported, the highest number of daily deaths was reported from Brazil.

During the past few hours, 774 deaths were reported during a day from America but the number of deaths reported from Brazil was 1027.

The health sectors in Brazil have warned that the number of deaths due to the Coronavirus could exceed 125,000 in that country by the month of August.

At present 394,507 persons infected with the Coronavirus have been reported from Brazil and the number of deaths as a result is 24,593.

The most number of Coronavirus infected persons in Asia is reported from India and the figure is 150,793.

The number of deaths reported from that country has increased to 4,344.

The total number of infected persons from all 215 countries to which the Coronavirus has spread stands at 5,686,282 and the number of overall deaths reported is 352,227.

The number of recoveries worldwide has increased to 2,403,788. 



