Prices+of+several+essential+food+items+have+increased+due+to+the+hike+in+taxes

Due to the Special Commodities Levy being increased, the price of several essential food items including sugar has increased, the Essential Food Items Importers and Traders Union said.

Accordingly, the price of a kilo of sugar will be increased by Rs. 17 and a tin of fish of 425 gms has increased by Rs. 21, the President of this Union S. Rajendran said. At the same time the prices of a kilo of big onions and potatoes have increased.

Anyhow, with potatoes being received in the market and importing of large stocks of big onions from India, the increase in taxes has not had a large impact on the prices of potatoes and big onions, the Essential Food Items Importers and Traders Union said.

The government revised the Special Commodities Levy on a number of goods including essential food items recently, with the objective of encouraging local producers.

Accordingly, the Special Commodity Levy of a kilogram of big onions and potatoes has been increased by Rs. 25, on dhal by Rs. 3 and the tax on a kilogram of tinned fish by Rs. 50.

Responding to an inquiry we made from the Consumer Affairs Authority, a top official there said that since tinned fish (salmon) and essential goods are included in this list, permission has to be obtained from the CAA prior to increasing prices.