Former MP Rajitha Senaratne further remanded (Video)

Former Member of Parliament Dr. Rajitha Senaratne has been remanded further until 10 June.



Former MP Rajitha Senaratne who was arrested over the controversial white van media briefing during the last presidential election has been remanded until the 10th of next month.



This was when his bail application hearing was taken before Colombo Additional Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage.



The Additional Magistrate has said that the decision of his bail application will be informed on the 10th of next month.



Former MP Rajitha Senaratne was remanded after being produced before the CID on the 13th.





