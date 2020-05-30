The hardships of the ordinary people in the picture perfect Meemure (video)

The village of Meemure which has won the attraction of both local and foreign tourists as a very beautiful place, but it has been reported to the ‘Red Minute’ that the lives of people there are not that wonderful.

The Meemure village belonging to the Kandy – Ududumbara Divisional Secretariat Division is a paradise of beauty which won the attraction of local and foreign tourists since a long time ago.

But, however attractive this village is, we were able to see that the lives of people living there were not at all beautiful.

Villagers said that travelling on the access road to the village of 33 kilometers, is dangerous in certain places.



