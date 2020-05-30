Pumpkin farmers in Moneragala who have become destitute, unable to sell their harvest (video)

Pumpkin farmers in Moneragala are facing many hardships as they have not been able to sell their harvests.

They request the government to intervene to buy their harvests.

Farmers in villages such as Kahambana, Iththekatuwa, Penagallanda in the Moneragala district have got a large harvest of pumpkin this time. But the main problem they are facing even now is the fact that they have not been able to sell their harvest.

Farmers said that at several discussions held although they obtained promises from authorities that they will buy the harvest it has not been done as yet.



