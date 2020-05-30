The SLPL which could not be conducted for several years, to be held next August (video)

President of Sri Lanka Cricket Shammi Silva said that the Sri Lanka Premier League (SLPL) 20-20 cricket tournament which could not be conducted for several years will be held in this country next August.

He revealed this while expressing his views to the media subsequent to Sri Lanka Cricket donating to the Sports Medical Institute, a PCR machine valued at Rs. 15 million and health equipment for the use of sportsmen and women.

Journalists also questioned the President of Sri Lanka Cricket regarding the International Cricket Stadium which was to be built at Diyagama and gave rise to much controversy during the past few weeks.