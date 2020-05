The University Grants Commission has said that accepting of online applications for the year of study 2019-2020 will end on 2 of next month.



Previously, accepting of these applications had been extended until two weeks after schools which were closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, reopened.



However, since the situation in the country is gradually become better, the Chairman of the University Grants Commission Senior Professor Sampath Amaratunga said that this decision was made.