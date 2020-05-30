Chief+Minister+of+South+India+expresses+his+condolences+on+the+death+of+Arumugam+Thondaman

The Chief Minister of South India K. Palanisami has issued a message of condolences on the death of Minister Arumugam Thondaman.

In this statement, it is mentioned that although late Minister Thondaman was from an Indian Generation, he had built a powerful political background in Sri Lanka and that there was a large following of Tamil people around him.

The Chief Minister of South India has said in his message further that, the loss of Arumugam Thondaman is a great loss to the Sri Lankan Tamil people who had gathered around him.