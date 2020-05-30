An+order+from+the+Appeal+Court+preventing+Judge+Gihan+Pilapitiya+from+being+produced+in+Court

The Appeal Court has issued an order preventing Judge Gihan Pilapitiya who has been sent on compulsory leave in connection with the voice tape incident from appearing in Court until 08 June.
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 17:04
