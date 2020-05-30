Instructions+to+begin+Agri+products+of+the+Ceylon+Petroleum+Corporation

Minister in charge Mahinda Amaraweera has given instructions to begin manufacturing again pesticides and other agri products of high standards and quality which the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) produced previously.

This was at a discussion held regarding future development work of the CPC.

If steps are taken to manufacture pesticides and other agri products of a high standard and quality which can be obtained for fair prices the Minister pointed out that it would provide relief to the farmers in this country.