The change that will take place in the plantations with the demise of Thondaman (Photos)

The upcountry estates have been festooned with white flags with the announcement of the death of Arumugam Thondaman.

With the death of the leader of the Ceylon Workers Congress Arumugam Thondaman events to invoke merit on him are being carried out in several places in the estate areas.

Our Correspondent said that the estate workers have decided to refrain from their duties, on Sunday 31 May when the funeral of late Arumugam Thondaman is to be held.

Our camera captured how white flags have been hung in many areas in the estates upcountry on behalf of the death of the leader of the CWC.

