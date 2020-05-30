A solution to the problems of bills of water and electricity consumers (video)

The Ceylon Electricity Board has informed electricity consumers to pay a bill similar to that of February for the month of March.

Its Chairman, Engineer Vijitha Herath said that since during the immediate past everyone was at home and electricity consumption increasing, there is a possibility that bills could be higher.

The Chairman also said that complaints regarding bills can be made on phone 1987.

Meanwhile, if there is an inability to pay water bills which have been received, the National Water Supply and Drainage Board says that if they are informed they could grant some sort of relief or concession.

Assistant General Manager of the Bills Division Piyal Padmanatha said that there will be no fees charged for delays when bills are being paid this month.