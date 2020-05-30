UNP+suspends+party+membership+of+those+who+signed+nomination+papers+with+Samagi+Janabalavegaya

UNP General Secretary former MP Akila Viraj Kariyawasam says that the party memberships and positions held by UNP'ers who signed nominations for Samagi Jana Balawegaya will be suspended immediately by the UNP leader.

The UNP has suspended ONE hundred members including its former deputy leader Sajith Premadasa who have handed over nominations for the General Election under the Samagi Jana Balavegaya.

UNP legal secretary Nissanka Nanayakkara told our news team that party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe has already informed the decision in writing to them on May 22nd.

The letter by Ranil Wickremesinghe states the handing over of nominations under different political party have violated the UNP constitution.

He further said the decision to suspend the members was taken for the betterment of the party, its safety and prevent further damage to the party.

Among the suspended former members are: Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Lakshman Kiriella, Mangala Samaraweera, Kabeer Hashim, Gayantha Karunathilaka, Chandrani Bandara, Thalatha Athukorala, P Harrison, Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka, Mujibur Rahaman, Dr. Harsha de Silva, Ajith P Perera, Sujeeva Senasinghe, Ravindra Samaraweera, Ajith Mannapperuma, Harshana Rajakaruna, Chaminda Wijesiri, Dilip Wedaarachchi, Buddhika Pathirana, Mayantha Dissanayake, and Kavinda Jayawardana.

Former MPs Nalin Bandara, AHM Haleem, Ranjith Aluvihare, Wasantha Aluvihare, Niroshan Perera, Ashok Abeysinghe, Hector Appuhamy are also among the suspended members.

The letter sent by UNP leader has informed the suspended members to show cause, if any, within 7 days of the receipt of his letter.

Meanwhile, UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam released a communique today.

He said that majority UNP members who handed over the nominations for the forthcoming General election under different political parties have informed him that they regret their decision.

However, he said that the central working committee would take suitable decisions after considering the appeals to be made by the defiant members.