The Meteorology Department said that rain or thundershowers could be experienced in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Northwestern and Southern provinces in the upcoming 36 hours.

Certain places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces could experience more than 150 mm of rain, the Department said.

In the statement issued it was mentioned that rain could occur in the Eastern and Uva provinces as well as in the districts of Polonnaruwa and Mullaitivu, after 2.00 pm tomorrow.