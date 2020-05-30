Funeral arrangements of the late Minister Arumugam Thondaman. Funeral on Sunday (31) at Norwood grounds (Video)

Funeral on 31 May at Norwood

The funeral of the late Ceylon Workers' Congress Minister Arumugam Thondaman is scheduled to take place on Sunday (31) at Norwood grounds at 3.00 pm.



Remains at the parliamentary complex on 28 May at 10.45 am

The remains will be brought to the Parliamentary Complex tomorrow and placed in the parliamentary complex from 10:45 am for a period for 15 minutes for State honours.

Remains to CWC on 28 May at 2.00pm

The remains will be taken to the Ceylon Workers Congress headquarters in Kollupitiya at 2.00 pm.

Remains at Wawanden Estate, Ramboda on 29 May

On Friday 29th May the body of the late Minister will be taken to his residence at Wawanden Estate, Ramboda, on the Kandy-Gampola main road at 7.00 pm.



Remains at Kotagala on 30 May

Thereafter the body of the late minister is to be taken to another residence of his at Kotagala, Hatton on the 30th and the funeral will take place on the 31st at Norwood Stadium.



Remains at Battaramulla from 27 May

The remains are currently placed at his residence in Battaramulla.

Late Minister Arumugam Thondaman was admitted to the Talangama Regional Hospital due to a sudden heart attack yesterday (26) evening. A hospital spokesman said he had already passed away when he was brought to the hospital.



CWC leader since 1999

Arumugam Thondaman is a father of three and took over the leadership of the Ceylon Workers Congress in 1999 subsequent to the demise of his grandfather Saumyamoorthy Thondaman who was the founder of the CWC. He was a past pupil of Royal College, Colombo.

Under the present government of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, Late Arumugam Thondaman was Minister of Community Empowerment and Estate Infrastructure Facilities Development.