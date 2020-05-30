Highest+number+of+daily+deaths+and+infections+for+the+day+has+been+reported+from+Russia

The European Commission has proposed the implementation of a US $ 825 billion relief package to rebuild EU countries that are experiencing coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Germany has decided to extend the law imposing social distancing due to the widespread coronavirus until late June.

In Spain, the UK and Italy, where the highest number of cases have been reported, there were no deaths reported during the day so far.

The number of people infected with Covid 19, the new corona virus, has now reached 5,710,874.

The number of deaths due to the virus is 352,872.

The highest number of daily infections and deaths for today were reported from Russia.