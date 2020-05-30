Fifty-one (51) more Navy personnel confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,370

Fifty-one (51) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. All 51 are Navy personnel.

The country total has increased to 1,370 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-27 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,370

Recovered and discharged – 732

Patients under medical care – 628

New Cases for the day – 51*

Observation in Hospitals – 75

Total Deaths – 10

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 57,327

Date New patients

in May PCR tests

conducted 27-May 51* tbc* 26-May 137* 1,146* 25-May 41 1,347 24-May 52 1,742 23-May 21 1998 22-May 13 1,970 21-May 27 1,603 20-May 01 1,108 19-May 35 1,062 18-May 11 960 17-May 21 1,254 16-May 25 1,081 15-May 10 938 14-May 10 1,489 13-May 26 889 12-May 20 1,078 11-May 06 1,057 10-May 16 1,282 09-May 12 1,424 08-May 11 1,821 07-May 27 1,553 06-May 29 1,147 05-May 17 1,491 04-May 33 986 03-May 13 1,636 02-May 15 1,681 01-May 27 1,107

* on going data to be updated





