Showers in the next 36 hours - flood warnings around five major rivers (Video)

The Meteorology Department forecasts showers or thundershowers in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Northwestern and Southern provinces during the next 36 hours.



The Department stated that more than 150 mm of rain is expected in some parts of the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces.



Showers will occur in the Eastern and Uva provinces as well as in the Polonnaruwa and Mullaitivu districts after 2.00 pm tomorrow.



The sluice gates of the Kukule Ganga Reservoir which were opened by the heavy rains experienced in Kalawana and other areas last night have not been closed yet.



The Irrigation Department stated that if the rains continue, people living in the Kelani, Kalu, Gin, Nilwala and Attanagalu Oya valleys should be vigilant of the flood situation.



The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) states that people in Ratnapura, Kegalle, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Galle, Kalutara and Matara districts should continue to be alert of landslides, earth slips and rocks that could fall.



