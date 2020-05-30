One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,371

One (01) more Navy soldier has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
Today so far 52 persons have been diagnosed for the coronavirus in Sri Lanka. All 52 are from the Navy.
Yesterday 137 patients were reported and the majority were returnees from Kuwait.
The country total has increased to 1,371 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-27 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 1,371
Recovered and discharged – 732
Patients under medical care – 629
New Cases for the day – 52*
Observation in Hospitals – 75
Total Deaths – 10
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 57,327
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
27-May
|
52*
|
tbc*
|
26-May
|
137*
|
1,146*
|
25-May
|
41
|
1,347
|
24-May
|
52
|
1,742
|
23-May
|
21
|
1998
|
22-May
|
13
|
1,970
|
21-May
|
27
|
1,603
|
20-May
|
01
|
1,108
|
19-May
|
35
|
1,062
|
18-May
|
11
|
960
|
17-May
|
21
|
1,254
|
16-May
|
25
|
1,081
|
15-May
|
10
|
938
|
14-May
|
10
|
1,489
|
13-May
|
26
|
889
|
12-May
|
20
|
1,078
|
11-May
|
06
|
1,057
|
10-May
|
16
|
1,282
|
09-May
|
12
|
1,424
|
08-May
|
11
|
1,821
|
07-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
* on going data to be updated