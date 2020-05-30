Jeevan Thondaman the son of late Minster Arumugam Thondaman to be given nominations (Photos)

The Prime Minister's Office has issued a press release stating that the Ceylon Workers Congress has requested the nomination of the late Minister Arumugam Thondaman to be handed over to his son Jeevan Thondaman to contest the next general election.
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 20:52
Twenty (20) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 55 positive patients have been identified today. The country... Read More
Twenty-Seven (27) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 35 positive patients have been identified today. The... Read More
Residents of the area staged a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land in the Vivekarama area belonging to the Kotikawatta and Mulleriyawa... Read More