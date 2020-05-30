Fifty-three (53) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,425. The daily total increases to 106

Fifty-three (53) more overseas returnees have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
106 patients for the day
Today so far 106 persons have been diagnosed for the coronavirus in Sri Lanka. While 53 are from the Navy, the balance 53 are returnees from overseas. This is the second day in a row that the number of new coronavirus patients reported in a day has exceeded 100.
The country total has increased to 1,425 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
691 Navy personnel infected
So far 691 Navy personnel have been infected with the coronavirus, while 332 Navy personnel have been cured and have left the hospital.
Yesterday, 137 patients reported
Yesterday 137 patients were reported and the majority were returnees from Kuwait. The Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated that 127 of them were returnees from Kuwait and were being quarantined in Minneriya and Trincomalee quarantine centers. The other 10 were from the Navy who are being quarantined.
Meanwhile, 20 patients infected with the Covid-19 virus recovered and was discharged today from hospital bringing the total number of recovered persons to 732.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-27 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 1,425
Recovered and discharged – 732
Patients under medical care – 683
New Cases for the day – 106*
Observation in Hospitals – 75
Total Deaths – 10
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 57,327
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
27-May
|
106*
|
tbc*
|
26-May
|
137*
|
1,146*
|
25-May
|
41
|
1,347
|
24-May
|
52
|
1,742
|
23-May
|
21
|
1998
|
22-May
|
13
|
1,970
|
21-May
|
27
|
1,603
|
20-May
|
01
|
1,108
|
19-May
|
35
|
1,062
|
18-May
|
11
|
960
|
17-May
|
21
|
1,254
|
16-May
|
25
|
1,081
|
15-May
|
10
|
938
|
14-May
|
10
|
1,489
|
13-May
|
26
|
889
|
12-May
|
20
|
1,078
|
11-May
|
06
|
1,057
|
10-May
|
16
|
1,282
|
09-May
|
12
|
1,424
|
08-May
|
11
|
1,821
|
07-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
* on going data to be updated