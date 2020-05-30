Twenty-eight (28) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,453. The daily total increases to 134 (81 overseas returnees and 53 from Navy)

Twenty -eight (28) more overseas returnees have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. All of them are overseas returnees.
Today so far 134 persons have been diagnosed for the coronavirus in Sri Lanka. While 53 are from the Navy, the balance 81 are returnees from overseas. This is the second day in a row that the number of new coronavirus patients reported in a day has exceeded 100.
The country total has increased to 1,453 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Yesterday 137 patients were reported and 127 of them were returnees from Kuwait and were being quarantined in Minneriya and Trincomalee quarantine centers. The other 10 were from the Navy who are being quarantined.
Meanwhile, 20 patients infected with the Covid-19 virus recovered and was discharged today from hospital bringing the total number of recovered persons to 732.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-27 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 1,453
Recovered and discharged – 732
Patients under medical care – 711
New Cases for the day – 134*
Observation in Hospitals – 75
Total Deaths – 10
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 57,327
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
27-May
|
134*
|
tbc*
|
26-May
|
137*
|
1,146*
|
25-May
|
41
|
1,347
|
24-May
|
52
|
1,742
|
23-May
|
21
|
1998
|
22-May
|
13
|
1,970
|
21-May
|
27
|
1,603
|
20-May
|
01
|
1,108
|
19-May
|
35
|
1,062
|
18-May
|
11
|
960
|
17-May
|
21
|
1,254
|
16-May
|
25
|
1,081
|
15-May
|
10
|
938
|
14-May
|
10
|
1,489
|
13-May
|
26
|
889
|
12-May
|
20
|
1,078
|
11-May
|
06
|
1,057
|
10-May
|
16
|
1,282
|
09-May
|
12
|
1,424
|
08-May
|
11
|
1,821
|
07-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
* on going data to be updated