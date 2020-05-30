Sixteen (16) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,469. The daily total increases to 150.

Sixteen (16) more overseas returnees have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. All of them are overseas returnees.
150 persons have been diagnosed for the coronavirus in Sri Lanka during the day (27). While 53 are from the Navy, the balance 97 are returnees from overseas. This is the highest number of new patients reported in a day in Sri Lanka and the second day in a row that the number of new coronavirus patients reported in a day has exceeded 100.
The country total has increased to 1,469 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-27 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 1,469
Recovered and discharged – 732
Patients under medical care – 727
New Cases for the day – 150*
Observation in Hospitals – 75
Total Deaths – 10
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 57,327
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
27-May
|
150*
|
tbc*
|
26-May
|
137*
|
1,146*
|
25-May
|
41
|
1,347
|
24-May
|
52
|
1,742
|
23-May
|
21
|
1998
|
22-May
|
13
|
1,970
|
21-May
|
27
|
1,603
|
20-May
|
01
|
1,108
|
19-May
|
35
|
1,062
|
18-May
|
11
|
960
|
17-May
|
21
|
1,254
|
16-May
|
25
|
1,081
|
15-May
|
10
|
938
|
14-May
|
10
|
1,489
|
13-May
|
26
|
889
|
12-May
|
20
|
1,078
|
11-May
|
06
|
1,057
|
10-May
|
16
|
1,282
|
09-May
|
12
|
1,424
|
08-May
|
11
|
1,821
|
07-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
* on going data to be updated