More than 150 mm of rain in certain areas of the island

Thursday, 28 May 2020 - 10:07

Since the Southwest Monsoon is gradually establishing itself across the island, the Meteorology Department said that even today more than 150 mm of rain is expected in certain areas in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern Provinces.

The Irrigation Department announced yesterday night that the water level of the Nilwala River was rising and a minor flood level is apparent at the Panadugama water level measuring place.

The Irrigation Department also informs people that vehicles should be vigilant when travelling in vehicles across causeways in the town of Akuressa and on the Akuressa – Kamburupitiya and Akuressa – Siyambalagoda roads since there is a risk of these being flooded.

At the same time, the Department warned that the water level of the Kalu Ganga is rising at Millakanda.

Meanwhile, the navy said that of the 30 fishing vessels that travelled towards Indonesia due to the impact of the Amphan cyclonic storm 16 vessels have been provided with fuel and water they were in need of.

Media Spokesman of the Navy Lieutenant Commander Isuru Sooriyabandara said that these fishing vessels will reach the island in a few days’ time.

Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 23:27

Twenty (20) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 55 positive patients have been identified today. The country... Read More

Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 22:50

Twenty-Seven (27) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 35 positive patients have been identified today. The... Read More

Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 22:46

Residents of the area staged a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land in the Vivekarama area belonging to the Kotikawatta and Mulleriyawa... Read More



30 May 2020
30 May 2020
30 May 2020
30 May 2020
30 May 2020
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,559

30 May 2020
30 May 2020
29 May 2020
29 May 2020
