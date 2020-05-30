Election+petitions+to+be+taken+up+for+hearing+today+as+well

The petitions filed against dissolving Parliament and holding the General Election on 20 June will be taken up for consideration today for the eighth day.

This will be in the presence of a panel of five Supreme Court judges comprising of Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, Buwaneka Aluvihare, Sisira De Aabrew, Priyantha Jayawardena and Vijith Malalgoda.

Hearings will commence at 10.00 am and lawyers representing intermediary petitioners are due to submit facts further.

During the consideration of petitions yesterday, Additional Solicitor General Indika Devamuni De Silva completed presenting of facts on behalf of the Attorney General’s Department.

Subsequently, President’s Counsel Manohara De Silva representing Professor Pandula Andagama who has submitted an intermediary petition, submitting facts said that the Gazette Notification issued by the President on 02 March dissolving Parliament was legal.

The President’s Counsel who pointed out that there are no legal provisions available to recall that Gazette Notification emphasized that there are no legal provisions that the election be held within three months of dissolving parliament and that the new Parliament should be convened.

At the same time he said that although petitioners are requesting that the dissolved Parliament be convened again there is no permission in the Constitution to take such a step.