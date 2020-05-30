Thondaman’s remains to be taken to Parliament today

The remains of late Arumugam Thondaman, leader of the Ceylon Workers Congress, are to be taken to the Parliamentary Complex today.

It will be placed there for 15 minutes from 10.45 am so that the state could pay respect.

Subsequently, at 2.00 pm the remains are scheduled to be taken to the CWC headquarters and later tomorrow at 7.00 pm they will be taken to his residence at the Wavendon Estate – Ramboda.

On the 30 of this month the late Minister’s remains will be taken to his home at Kotagala – Hatton and it has been planned to conduct the funeral at 3.00 pm on Sunday 31 May at the Norwood Stadium.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences on the death of Minister Arumugam Thondaman.

Posting on his Twitter Account, the Prime Minister has expressed his sympathies to the late Minister’s family members.

The political council of the CWC had decided yesterday to allow late Arumugam Thondaman’s son Jeevan Thondaman to contest the upcoming election from the Nuwara Eliya district.

This decision was informed to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa yesterday and his office said that the Prime Minister will inform the CWC that he will take steps regarding this in the future.

In the meantime, attention was focused on the Cabinet papers submitted by late Arumugam Thondaman during past Cabinet meetings in connection with problems of Tamil people in the upcountry estate areas.