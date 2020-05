A Ceylon Hog Deer or a ‘Vil Muwa’ which is facing the threat of extinction has been found from Karandeniya – Galle.

Wildlife Site Security Officer of the Galle and Kalutara districts Uthpala Adaranga told the Hiru News Team that this deer calf, about one and a half months old was discovered yesterday.

He said further that these deer live in the vicinity of Karandeniya.