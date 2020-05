Additional Secretary to the President (Foreign Relations) Admiral Professor Jayanath Colombage said that it was discussed at a meeting held yesterday (27) regarding a new method to bring back to the motherland Sri Lankans from abroad including the Middle East.

This was mentioned when he participated in the ‘Paththare Visthare’ programme telecast on Hiru TV this morning.

He said that instead of the method of repatriating them continuously, a system to bring them from time to time will be set up.