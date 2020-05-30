A+discussion+with+the+Prime+Minister+regarding+ETI+and+other+depositors

Co-Cabinet spokesman Minister Bandula Gunawardena said that a discussion will be held next week with the Prime Minister on problems facing ETI and other depositors of money.

He made this comment during the press briefing held at the Government Information Department to inform the media about Cabinet decisions, this morning. He said further that the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance and several officials of the Central Bank are due to participate in this discussion.

He also said that the relief that can be provided to these depositors will be discussed at length on this occasion.