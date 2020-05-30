Another 178 persons who violated the curfew, arrested

During the period from 10.00 last night to 4.00 am today when the curfew was in force, 178 persons have been arrested for violating it.

The Police Media Division said that during the same period 38 vehicles were taken into police custody as well.

From 20 March when the curfew was first imposed, up to now, 66,519 persons have been arrested for violating it and 18,733 vehicles have been taken into police custody.

Meanwhile, 229 persons who violated the quarantine act were taken into custody in the Western Province yesterday.