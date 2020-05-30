Removing 100 from the UNP does not pose a problem for the party – Ravi (video)

Deputy Leader of the United National Party Ravi Karunanayake says that removing 100 members from the UNP does not pose a problem for the party.
He made this comment when he participated in the ‘Paththare Visthare’ programme on Hiru TV today (28).
Thursday, 28 May 2020 - 11:35
