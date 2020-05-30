The Irrigation Department said that the water level of the Nilwala River is receding as of now.

In the statement issued by the Irrigation Department last night, it was mentioned that due to the water level of the Nilwala River rising a minor flood level was noted at the Panadugama water measuring place.

However, in a statement issued at 6 this morning by the Department it was stated that the water level at Panadugama was receding.

Meanwhile, the Irrigation Department further said that the water level of the Kalu Ganga at Millaniya was rising.

Therefore the Department warned people in those areas to be extremely vigilant.