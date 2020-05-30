Health Ministry advises on new lifestyle - behaviour changes, timelines, individual guidelines for 46 sectors





The key behaviour changes (DREAM) needed to be observed by ALL are broadly:



a. (D- Distancing) Continued physical Distancing

b. (RE- Respiratory Etiquette) Respiratory Etiquette

c. (A- Aseptic technique) Hand hygiene and avoidance of touching face (eyes, nose and mouth) with unclean hands

d. (M- Masks) Widespread use of face Masks worn correctly



The guidielines also contain the following annexures.



Table 1: Public activities/work settings that need to adopt the new normalcy behaviours

TIMELINE FOR RESUMPTION

ANNEXURE 1 - TRIGGERS FOR REOPENING

ANNEXURE 2: INSTRUCTIONS FOR SELECTED PUBLIC ACTIVITIES/WORK SETTINGS FOR THE PREVENTION AND CONTROL OF COVID- 19

ANNEXURE 3: SOCIAL MARKETING CAMPAIGN FOR THE NEW NORMAL IN PRESERVING GAINS TO PREVENT COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION OF COVID-19



The public activities considered in the instructions issued by the Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe, are as follows:

Use of Transport – public transport, private vehicle, three-wheeler, taxi services, delivery services, public activities that require crossing district boundaries, pedestrians At workplace/s (formal and informal) - Factories/large industries, government offices, private sector offices, construction sites, daily wage dependent employees, Lottery sellers & other street vendors, garages/service stations and carpentry shops Shops – Including supermarkets, groceries, pharmacies, wayside stores, village markets and economic centres, communication shops, book shops, electronic stores, clothing/textile shops, and malls Services - bill payments, salons/barber shops/spas/ foot massage, maintenance (electrical, plumbing etc), fuel sheds, care homes for children and elderly, agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries Recreation - gymnasium, playgrounds, parks, beaches, museums, zoos Social functions - weddings, funerals, social/ political/ cultural gatherings/ functions/ exhibitions/ cinemas/ fairs, sporting events Food handling establishments - restaurants/bakeries/eating houses, Education activities – schools, pre-schools, universities and other education/training institutions, tuition classes Healthcare – hospitals, GP clinics/private practice clinics Law enforcement- Courts, law office, prisons, Religious activities Alcohol and tobacco Banking and financial institutions Administrative procedures Travel and tourism Provision of money aids, rations to the needy The individual sectors considered in the instructions issued by the Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe, are as follows:,



1. Use of taxi service

2. Use of Three Wheelers

3. Riding a Bicycle

4. Using walking lanes

5. Conducting seminar workshops

6. tuition

7. Public meetings

8. Establishment of Private Health Clinics

9. Security Officers

10. Photographers are videographers

11. State and Private Car Parking

12. Communication electronic shops

13. Places where liquor and tobacco are sold

14. Child day care centers and preschools

15. Adult Care Homes

16. Prisons

17. Weddings in hotel reception halls

18. Funeral arrangements

19. Religious Places

20. Parks (Children's Common)

21. Going to visit family and friends

22. Swimming pools and beach use

23. Indoor Stadiums and Sports Training

24. Fitness centers

25. Banks

26. Large and Medium Scale Industries

27. Offices (Public & Private)

28. Construction sites

29. Garage

30. Shops (General)

31. Supermarkets

32. Groceries Small Shop

33. Restaurants

34. Government Ministries and other government institutions

35. Textile shops

36. Open Market

37. Street vendors (fixed and mobile)

38. Use of public buses

39. Railway Use

40. Barber Shops and Salon

41. Postal Service

42. Mobile food vendors; Unprocessed washable food

43. Mobile food vendors; Ready to eat, including bakery

44. Garbage handlers, street cleaners and cleaning staff

45. Sewers and Dressers

46. ​​Tourism and Hotels



