Health Ministry advises on new lifestyle - behaviour changes, timelines, individual guidelines for 46 sectors

The Ministry of Health has issued an advisory on how to conduct general public and professional activities to prevent the spread of Kovid 19.
“Combat Covid-19 with a New Style of Life”, the Guidelines to carry out public life and professional activities avoiding spread of Covid-19, has been issued by the Director General of Health Services officially. The guidelines cover 46 different areas.
The guideline, “Combat Covid-19 with a New Style of Life”, has been published officially in websites of the Ministry of Health and the Department of Government Information. Since it is a legal requirement that all relevant parties be aware of and follow these guidelines,
the director general of health services informs the public to perform only complying with the guidelines.
Health Ministry issued a guideline on resumption of public activities during gradual exit from existing restrictions for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka is to support this process to occur in a manageable and feasible manner. This is to enable resumption of economic, administrative and social activities, keeping in mind public health principles, in order to prevent spread of the disease. In development of the Advocacy brief, a range of public and organization activities and functions were considered together with their functional risks, keeping in mind the urgency to inform all stakeholders and the need for equity,following a rights based approach.
Health Ministry has stated that in compiling this document, WHO recommended and other evidence based standards have been considered and adapted to the country and specific context and are presented in a simple, easily understandable format. The timeline approach presented in the brief allows decision making to be reviewed in keeping with epidemiological pattern of the disease.
The key behaviour changes (DREAM) needed to be observed by ALL are broadly:
a. (D- Distancing) Continued physical Distancing
b. (RE- Respiratory Etiquette) Respiratory Etiquette
c. (A- Aseptic technique) Hand hygiene and avoidance of touching face (eyes, nose and mouth) with unclean hands
d. (M- Masks) Widespread use of face Masks worn correctly
The guidielines also contain the following annexures.
Table 1: Public activities/work settings that need to adopt the new normalcy behaviours
TIMELINE FOR RESUMPTION
ANNEXURE 1 - TRIGGERS FOR REOPENING
ANNEXURE 2: INSTRUCTIONS FOR SELECTED PUBLIC ACTIVITIES/WORK SETTINGS FOR THE PREVENTION AND CONTROL OF COVID- 19
ANNEXURE 3: SOCIAL MARKETING CAMPAIGN FOR THE NEW NORMAL IN PRESERVING GAINS TO PREVENT COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION OF COVID-19
The public activities considered in the instructions issued by the Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe, are as follows:
1. Use of taxi service
2. Use of Three Wheelers
3. Riding a Bicycle
4. Using walking lanes
5. Conducting seminar workshops
6. tuition
7. Public meetings
8. Establishment of Private Health Clinics
9. Security Officers
10. Photographers are videographers
11. State and Private Car Parking
12. Communication electronic shops
13. Places where liquor and tobacco are sold
14. Child day care centers and preschools
15. Adult Care Homes
16. Prisons
17. Weddings in hotel reception halls
18. Funeral arrangements
19. Religious Places
20. Parks (Children's Common)
21. Going to visit family and friends
22. Swimming pools and beach use
23. Indoor Stadiums and Sports Training
24. Fitness centers
25. Banks
26. Large and Medium Scale Industries
27. Offices (Public & Private)
28. Construction sites
29. Garage
30. Shops (General)
31. Supermarkets
32. Groceries Small Shop
33. Restaurants
34. Government Ministries and other government institutions
35. Textile shops
36. Open Market
37. Street vendors (fixed and mobile)
38. Use of public buses
39. Railway Use
40. Barber Shops and Salon
41. Postal Service
42. Mobile food vendors; Unprocessed washable food
43. Mobile food vendors; Ready to eat, including bakery
44. Garbage handlers, street cleaners and cleaning staff
45. Sewers and Dressers
46. Tourism and Hotels
The public activities considered in the instructions issued by the Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe, are as follows:
- Use of Transport – public transport, private vehicle, three-wheeler, taxi services, delivery services, public activities that require crossing district boundaries, pedestrians
- At workplace/s (formal and informal) - Factories/large industries, government offices, private sector offices, construction sites, daily wage dependent employees, Lottery sellers & other street vendors, garages/service stations and carpentry shops
- Shops – Including supermarkets, groceries, pharmacies, wayside stores, village markets and economic centres, communication shops, book shops, electronic stores, clothing/textile shops, and malls
- Services - bill payments, salons/barber shops/spas/ foot massage, maintenance (electrical, plumbing etc), fuel sheds, care homes for children and elderly, agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries
- Recreation - gymnasium, playgrounds, parks, beaches, museums, zoos
- Social functions - weddings, funerals, social/ political/ cultural gatherings/ functions/ exhibitions/ cinemas/ fairs, sporting events
- Food handling establishments - restaurants/bakeries/eating houses,
- Education activities – schools, pre-schools, universities and other education/training institutions, tuition classes
- Healthcare – hospitals, GP clinics/private practice clinics
- Law enforcement- Courts, law office, prisons,
- Religious activities
- Alcohol and tobacco
- Banking and financial institutions
- Administrative procedures
- Travel and tourism
- Provision of money aids, rations to the needy
