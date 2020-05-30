News update on Curfew until 6th June and beyond - All island curfew on Sunday (Video)

The President's Media Division has issued a press release announcing the curfew in the country until 6th June and beyond.



Accordingly, Island wide curfew will be imposed on Sunday, 31 May.



The curfew will be applicable in all districts from Monday 1st June to Wednesday 3rd June from 10:00 pm to 4:00 am.



Island wide curfew will be imposed again on Thursday, June 4 and Friday, June 5.



Curfew will be effective only between 10.00pm to 4.00am daily in all the districts in the island from Saturday, June 6 onwards until further notice.



Traveling between districts except in the two districts of Colombo and Gampaha will be permitted