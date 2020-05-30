200 people at Gaffoor Building on Sir Baron Jayatilleke quarantined - Coronavirus person diagnosed

With the confirmation that a member of the Navy who was at the Gaffoor Building on Sir Baron Jayatilleke Mawatha – Fort – Colombo had contracted the Coronavirus a group of about 200 who were in the building has been sent for quarantine.

Navy Spokesman Lieutenant Commander Isuru Sooriyabandara said that this member of the Navy had been connected to a team that supplied services to the Welisara navy camp.

With a cluster of Coronavirus infected persons being identified from the Welisara navy camp, it was isolated as an area of risk.

In order to separate persons supplying services to the Welisara Navy Camp from external society, the Gaffoor building was acquired by the Navy.

During random PCR testing carried out on persons in the building, it was confirmed yesterday that this member of the Navy had contracted the Coronavirus.

The Navy Spokesman said that anyhow, this group has not been exposed to other internal camps of the Navy.

Meanwhile, another 07 members of the Navy who had contracted the Coronavirus have recovered and left hospitals today.

The Navy Spokesman Lieutenant Commander Isuru Sooriyabandara said that accordingly, the total number of Navy personnel who have recovered subsequent to being infected with the Coronavirus has now increased to 351.

Yesterday, the highest number of Coronavirus infected patients to be identified within a day was reported and that figure was 150. 53 of them were members of the Navy who were in quarantine.

92 of them had arrived in Sri Lanka from Kuwait and the other five persons had arrived in the country from Chennai in India recently.

With this group being reported, the number of persons who came from abroad infected with the Coronavirus increased to 285.

Additional Secretary of Special Affairs, to the President, Admiral, Professor Jayanath Colombage said that all steps have been taken to halt the spread of the virus to external society from this group of people.

Joining in the ‘Paththare Visthare’ programme telecast on Hiru TV this morning, he said that repatriation of Sri Lankans abroad will be carried out continuously.