Colombo+Crimes+Division+visits+Rajitha+to+the+Correctional+centre+to+obtain+statement+

A team of officers from the Colombo Crimes Division visited the Negombo – Pallansena Youth Correctional Center where former Member of Parliament Dr. Rajitha Senaratne has been remanded to obtain a statement from him.

This was in connection with issuing at a media briefing statements that cause unnecessary fear and shock within people regarding the spread of the Coronavirus on 17 March.

The former Parliamentarian said that 25 persons who had been to view the Royal – St. Thomas’s big match had been infected with the Coronavirus.

Anyhow, the Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi at a media briefing held later said that it was totally false.

Subsequently, the IGP had ordered the Colombo Crimes Division to carry out an investigation into this matter and today a group of officers from this Division visited Dr. Rajitha Senaratne at the Negombo – Pallansena Youth Correctional Center on an order obtained from Magistrate’s Court number four of Colombo.

Meanwhile, the officers from the Colombo Crimes Division is also preparing to obtain a statement from Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka who also expressed his views causing fear and trepidation in people regarding the spread of the Coronavirus, at a media briefing.

A top official said that this statement is scheduled to be obtained tomorrow.