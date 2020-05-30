The+Gazette+Notification+on+the+maximum+retail+price+of+rice+has+not+yet+been+issued

The Gazette Notification specifying maximum retails prices of rice which was due to be issued last night has not yet been issued.

The Government Printer Gangani Liyanage told Hiru News in response to an inquiry made that since there are some revisions to be made, printing of the Gazette Notification is being delayed.

Paddy Mill owners also requested that a maximum price be specified for Red and White Raw Rice as well and she said that accordingly, the Gazette Notification will be printed with all maximum retail prices included as revisions.

The Gazette Notification was to be issued specifying Rs. 96 for a kilo of Nadu Rice, Rs. 98 for a kilo of Samba rice and Rs. 125 for a kilo of Keeri Samba as maximum retail prices.