Children under two years should not wear face masks - Ministry of Health

Thursday, 28 May 2020 - 14:11

Health Sectors have said that infants under 2 years should not wear face masks.

The Ministry of Health recently issued a series of instructions on how to carry out common people’s tasks and professional activities preventing the spread of Covid-19.

“Combat Covid-19 with a New Style of Life”, the Guidelines to carry out public life and professional activities avoiding spread of Covid-19, has been issued by the Director General of Health Services officially. The guidelines cover 46 different areas.

The guideline, “Combat Covid-19 with a New Style of Life”, has been published officially in websites of the Ministry of Health and the Department of Government Information.

On this occasion instructions were issued regarding 46 sectors.

Under instructions for Day Care Centers and Pre-Schools sector, it is further stated that in order to prevent respiratory difficulties, children under 2 years of age should be prevented from wearing face masks.

At the same time, children aged 3 to 5 years can be taught how to wear a face mask. These institutions, staff and pre-school teachers should make arrangements to wear face masks proper according to basic health rules and regulations. 

Since the vulnerability for teachers and students are very high in preschool setting, the resumption of functions will be postponed until further notice is given by health authorities.

Download instructions for day care centres and pre schools

In addition, the Ministry of Health has issued instructions to be followed when commencing tuition classes, seminars, and workshops, use of parks, swimming pools and the beach as well as physical fitness centers.

Leaflets and papers should not be circulated, especially during tuition classes, and distribution of printed dissertations and abstracts and notes should not be carried out and touching the class card should also not be done.

When seminars and workshops are held arrival lists should not be used and touching documents and other material should be avoided and common use of FM Microphones, White Boards and pens should also be prevented.

When physical fitness centers or gyms are used, the number of members allowed to enter the venue should be minimized and their time there should be limited to one hour.

In addition, when using parks and public sports grounds, the list of instructions issued points out that advice given generally by health sectors should be complied with.

The complete list of instructions issued by the Ministry of Health can be obtained from here:

Instructions for tuition classes

