Children under two years should not wear face masks - Ministry of Health

Since the vulnerability for teachers and students are very high in preschool setting, the resumption of functions will be postponed until further notice is given by health authorities.

In addition, the Ministry of Health has issued instructions to be followed when commencing tuition classes, seminars, and workshops, use of parks, swimming pools and the beach as well as physical fitness centers.

Leaflets and papers should not be circulated, especially during tuition classes, and distribution of printed dissertations and abstracts and notes should not be carried out and touching the class card should also not be done.

When seminars and workshops are held arrival lists should not be used and touching documents and other material should be avoided and common use of FM Microphones, White Boards and pens should also be prevented.

When physical fitness centers or gyms are used, the number of members allowed to enter the venue should be minimized and their time there should be limited to one hour.

In addition, when using parks and public sports grounds, the list of instructions issued points out that advice given generally by health sectors should be complied with.

