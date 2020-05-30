13+more+Covid-19+patients+recover

Thirteen more Covid-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital bringing the total number of recoveries to 745, the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry said.
Thursday, 28 May 2020 - 14:33
Twenty (20) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 55 positive patients have been identified today. The country... Read More
Twenty-Seven (27) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 35 positive patients have been identified today. The... Read More
Residents of the area staged a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land in the Vivekarama area belonging to the Kotikawatta and Mulleriyawa... Read More