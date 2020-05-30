Cabinet+approval+granted+to+import+2500+cattle+to+improve+dairy+industry+

Cabinet approval has been granted to import 2500 cattle for dairy from Australia to raise the level of the local milk industry.

Meanwhile, Co-Cabinet Spokesman Minister Bandula Gunawardena said that a discussion will be held under the patronage of the Prime Minister, next week regarding problems being faced by ETI and other depositors.

He made this comment during a press briefing to inform the media of Cabinet decisions, held this morning at the Government Information Department.

In the meantime, Minister Dr. Ramesh Pathirana said that Cabinet approval was granted to provide 1.2 million school children from low-income earning families who did not receive money for their afternoon meal during the past two months, a package of dry rations for a sum of Rs. 965 each.

At the same time, Co-Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Ramesh Pathirana expressed his views on the programme in connection with importing milk cows.