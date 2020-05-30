Late Armugam Thondaman at the Parliament for the last time (video)

The remains of leader of the Ceylon Workers Congress Late Arumugam Thondaman was taken to the Parliamentary complex this morning so that the state could pay respects.

Minister Arumugam Thondaman passed away on the night of May 26 due to a sudden heart attack. Prior to bringing the remains to the Parliament they were lying at his residence in Battaramulla.

A group including former Member of Parliament S. B. Dissanayake, Minister Nimal Siripala De Silva and Chairman of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna G. L. Peiris were present to pay their last respects.

The remains of late Minister Thondaman were brought to the Parliamentary Complex at about 11.10 am.

The remains were taken over near the Parliamentary Complex by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya and General Secretary of the Parliament Dhammika Dassanayake and other political representatives.

Later, according to tradition the remains of the late Minister was brought in on the red carpet and placed in the function hall opposite the Parliamentary Complex led by Sergeant-at-Arms.

Subsequently, President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa who arrived at the Parliament paid his last respects to the late Minister Arumugam Thondaman.

Later, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa also paid his last respects.

Then representatives of political parties and the staff of the Parliament also paid their last respects.

The remains of late Minister Thondaman which were placed in the Parliamentary Complex until 11.50 am was to be taken to the Ceylon Workers Congress Headquarters at Kollupitiya at 2.00 pm.

Tomorrow at 7.00 am, the remains will be taken to the late Minister’s residence at Wavendon Estate – Ramboda and placed there. Later the remains will be taken to late Minister Arumugam Thondaman’s residence located at Kotagala – Hatton.

The funeral of the late Minister will be held on Sunday 31 May with state honours at the Norwood Stadium.