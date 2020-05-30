Supreme+Court+postpones+further+hearing+of+FR+petitions

The Supreme Court has postponed until 10.00 am tomorrow further consideration of the fundamental rights petitions filed challenging the Gazette Notifications issued on the date of the election and on dissolving Parliament.
Thursday, 28 May 2020 - 15:21
