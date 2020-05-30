Solutions to the land problems of the Muhudu Maha Vihara with government sponsorship (video)

Since government sponsorship which was not received previously is being received for archaeological conservation work at the Pottuvil, Muhudu Maha Vihara, the Director General of Archaeology said that arrangements will be made to solve the land problem at the temple within the forthcoming two weeks.

Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Buddha Sasana, Cultural and Religious Affairs G. A. Vijitha Nandakumara said that surveying of the land and marking the boundaries of the temple will commence.

They made this comment, subsequent to a tour of the premises to inquire into the problems of the Muhudu Maha Vihara.

With the invasion of land of the Muhudu Maha Vihara being revealed through Hiru C. I. A. the attention of the President and Prime Minister was quickly focused on this.